Donald L. Reiter

October 31, 1937-May 29, 2021

JESUP-Donald L. Reiter, 83, of Jesup, died at home, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Don was born October 31, 1937, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, the son of Leo and Angela (Klein) Reiter. After Angela's death in 1939, Leo married Gertrude (Gibson) (Klein) Reiter in 1941. Gertie was a very loving stepmother to Don. On April 6, 1959 Don married Phyllis Ann Meier in Gilbertville, IA. Don farmed in the Dunkerton/Jesup area along with his wife for many years. Don was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus. He served as a board member of Dunkerton Co-op and Black Hawk Mutual Insurance. He was a very active member of St. Francis, Barclay and his faith, was a very important part of his life. He was active in TECs, CEWs and volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice and as a night chaplain for Covenant Hospital. Thanks to Home Instead and Cedar Valley Hospice, Don was able to stay home until the end. Survivors include: his wife of 62 years Phyllis, of Jesup; two sons, Mark (Rita) of Sheffield, Mike (Carol) of Waterloo; four daughters, Sue (Gerald) O'Loughlin of Jesup, Gertie (Tony) Monat of Lansing, Katy (James) Sweeney of Independence, Angie (Jason) Auel of Fairbank; 22 Grandchildren and 20 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Luella Zmolek of Cedar Falls; two stepsisters: Novie Foss of La Porte City and JoAnn (Cletus) Phillips of Waterloo; in-laws Rita Smith of Sumner, Maxine Schmitz of Raymond, Fred (Stella) Meier of Gilbertville, Eva Schmitz of Jesup, Bernie Meier of Virginia, Kenny (Moe) Meier of Hollywood, FL. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, four sisters, Evelyn Reiter, Maggie (Ves) Burk, Dorothy (Leo) Bohnstengel, Olivia (Chuck) Werner; a brother Harold (Jackie) Reiter; one stepsister Patty (Bob) McKenna of Waterloo; in-laws Glen Foss, Don Zmolek, Ann (Maurice) Reuter, Tom Smith, Jim Schmitz, Judy Meier, Bob Schmitz, Mary (Melvin) Steimel and a granddaughter, Eva Reiter.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. – Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. – Knights of Columbus Rosary and 7:00 p.m. - Vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Athanasius School, Don Bosco High School, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.