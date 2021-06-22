Donald Eugene Schrage

February 7, 1939-June 18, 2021

WAVERLY-Donald Eugene Schrage, 82, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Don was born on February 7, 1939, at St. Joseph Hospital in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Albert and Lily (Wedeking) Schrage. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua, Iowa. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1957. Don then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, graduating with an accounting degree in 1958.

Don enlisted in the Army Reserves on January 8, 1959. He received his orders for active duty on October 6, 1961, when the Berlin Wall was being erected. While on leave he was united in marriage to Sharon Cruse. He was honorably discharged on August 1, 1962.

Upon return, he began his career as a Bank Examiner for the Iowa State Department of Banking. He was then employed by First Trust and Savings Bank of Remsen, Iowa, until he returned to Plainfield in 1967, where he owned and operated Farmers State Bank, retiring in 1997. He credited his customers and staff loyalty for the success he attained. Don was very active in his community and served on many boards.

After retiring, Don's next business venture was a twenty-seven-acre housing development, Horizon Ridge, in West Des Moines. Soon after, he pursued a lifelong dream of owning race horses. That dream lead to racing and breeding thoroughbreds for years. Don smiled every time he thought of "Beware the Devil", "Launch Light" or "Stelawithanatitude".

Don was a devoted family man and was most recently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. He enjoyed sports of all kinds; especially if a child or grandchild was involved. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and UNI Panther fan. He loved a good card game. His favorite was Shup Skup and he could be heard chuckling about making an open four trump solo in the buck or a black queen nello.

One of Don's favorite places to spend his time after retirement was Clear Lake. Family and friends gathered for special occasions and holidays for over 20 years. Many memories were made while boating, fishing, jet skiing, bags tournaments and 4th of July celebrations.

Don's memory is honored by Sharon, his wife of 59 years; three children, Thomas (Valerie) Schrage of Tiffin, Iowa, Diane (Bradley) Chandler of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Douglas (Heather) Schrage of Tiffin, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Brady, Bridget, Chelsea, Jordon, Morgan, Samantha, Alexandra, Brody, and Lily, two great grandchildren, Lakelynn and Huntleigh, a sister, Patricia (James) Bossom of Waverly, two foreign exchange students Volker (Conny) Seekamp and Natalie (Mark) Schiet as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law, Sheldon Cruse; and sister-in-law, Ethel Cruse.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial will be at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Memorials may be directed to a charity of donor's choice