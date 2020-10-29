Donis Faye Smith

May 14, 1937 - October 28, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Donis Faye Smith, 83, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, October 28th at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1937 in Parkersburg, Iowa, daughter of Reint and Marie (Rients) Stoppelmoor. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 and attended Gates Business School. On October 5, 1956, she married Kenneth Smith in Parkersburg. Donis was an amazing wife, mother, grandma, and Nana. She loved spending summers at the lake in Minnesota, shopping for shoes and purses, spending time with her grandkids, and her dog, Nissa. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Kim (Jeff) Thompson of Cedar Falls; a son, Scott (Marcia) Smith of Independence; four grandchildren: Mattie (Marty) Testroet, Siera (Cody) Giffin, Kallie (Dylan) Boos, Chase (Brittany) Smith; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Bob) Johnson of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: a great granddaughter, Charlie Joy Testroet.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31st at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30th at the funeral home, and also for one hour prior to the service. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Online Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.