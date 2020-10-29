Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donis Faye Smith

Donis Faye Smith

May 14, 1937 - October 28, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Donis Faye Smith, 83, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, October 28th at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1937 in Parkersburg, Iowa, daughter of Reint and Marie (Rients) Stoppelmoor. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 and attended Gates Business School. On October 5, 1956, she married Kenneth Smith in Parkersburg. Donis was an amazing wife, mother, grandma, and Nana. She loved spending summers at the lake in Minnesota, shopping for shoes and purses, spending time with her grandkids, and her dog, Nissa. She will be missed by all who loved her.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Kim (Jeff) Thompson of Cedar Falls; a son, Scott (Marcia) Smith of Independence; four grandchildren: Mattie (Marty) Testroet, Siera (Cody) Giffin, Kallie (Dylan) Boos, Chase (Brittany) Smith; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Bob) Johnson of Parkersburg; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: a great granddaughter, Charlie Joy Testroet.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31st at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30th at the funeral home, and also for one hour prior to the service. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Online Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.