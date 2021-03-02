Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Marie Clabby
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Donna Marie Clabby

January 28, 1935-February 27, 2021

Donna Marie Clabby, 86, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo with complications from COPD and Dementia.

She was born January 28, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, daughter of Donald and Hazel (Kaeser) Hickey. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Waterloo. Donna married Richard Clabby on May 8, 1954 in Waterloo.

Donna worked at Rath Packing in the tele-type office. She was then hostess at Hickey's Restaurant owned by her parents and where Richard also worked. After her parents closed Hickey's, Donna had an in-home day care in which she enjoyed. Donna also served on the Schoitz Auxiliary Board and later the Allen Hospital Auxiliary Board.

In 1972, Richard was severely burned in an industrial accident and Donna lovingly cared for him through his first 4 months in the U of Iowa Hospital Burn Unit and during 28 reconstructive surgeries with such gentle care. Then in order to support their family when Richard could not return to his job, Donna stood beside Richard as they started Clabby's Catering Service.

The Cedar Valley enjoyed many catered events by Clabby's Catering. This included many concerts at UNI, Presidential candidates, and business and personal celebrations of all types. Hickey's famous fried chicken was served many times at these functions. After they retired, Donna became a companion for several very special people at Friendship Village and The Western Home. She had a special caregiver's heart for so many.

But those she held closest were her family…..

She is survived by: her husband, Richard of 66 years; two sons, Mike (Casey) of Sugar Grove, IL and Dave (Lori) of Waterloo; a daughter Ann (Brian) Satterlee of Hudson; five grandchildren, Courtney Bortle of Cedar Rapids, Tim Clabby of Dallas TX, Kyle Clabby-Kane and Reed Clabby of Waterloo and Cameron Satterlee of Cedar Falls; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, JoAnn James and JoAnn Clabby; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Jim; brothers-in-law, Bill and Jim; and sister-in-law, Marilyn.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 600 Stephen Avenue in Waterloo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 400 South Street, Waterloo. Visitation will also be for one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for both events. There is a live stream of the service via https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Mar
3
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
600 Stephen Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Mar
3
Service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
600 Stephen Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dick I'm so sorry to hear of Donna's passing.I was always Happy when she would be home when I came to check her Oxygen Machine.Had nice conversation always with you both,Take care.
Connie Johnson
March 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Condolences to the family. I pray that God give strength. Dick and I were coworkers for Fashion Tone Paint And Wallcovering.
Jimmy D Keller
March 3, 2021
Dave and Lori, our thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Sue and Steve
susan spinelli
March 2, 2021
All our love and support to the whole family. You’re in our thoughts and prayers. God bless her wonderful light and spirit.
Kevin and Dian Finn
Family
March 2, 2021
Kevin and Dian Finn
March 2, 2021
I worked for Dick and Donna at Clabbys Catering. It was a very enjoyable experience. It´s very special when you are able to work for and with someone who were a blessing to myself and many others.
Rickie French
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results