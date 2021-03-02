Donna Marie Clabby

January 28, 1935-February 27, 2021

Donna Marie Clabby, 86, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo with complications from COPD and Dementia.

She was born January 28, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, daughter of Donald and Hazel (Kaeser) Hickey. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Waterloo. Donna married Richard Clabby on May 8, 1954 in Waterloo.

Donna worked at Rath Packing in the tele-type office. She was then hostess at Hickey's Restaurant owned by her parents and where Richard also worked. After her parents closed Hickey's, Donna had an in-home day care in which she enjoyed. Donna also served on the Schoitz Auxiliary Board and later the Allen Hospital Auxiliary Board.

In 1972, Richard was severely burned in an industrial accident and Donna lovingly cared for him through his first 4 months in the U of Iowa Hospital Burn Unit and during 28 reconstructive surgeries with such gentle care. Then in order to support their family when Richard could not return to his job, Donna stood beside Richard as they started Clabby's Catering Service.

The Cedar Valley enjoyed many catered events by Clabby's Catering. This included many concerts at UNI, Presidential candidates, and business and personal celebrations of all types. Hickey's famous fried chicken was served many times at these functions. After they retired, Donna became a companion for several very special people at Friendship Village and The Western Home. She had a special caregiver's heart for so many.

But those she held closest were her family…..

She is survived by: her husband, Richard of 66 years; two sons, Mike (Casey) of Sugar Grove, IL and Dave (Lori) of Waterloo; a daughter Ann (Brian) Satterlee of Hudson; five grandchildren, Courtney Bortle of Cedar Rapids, Tim Clabby of Dallas TX, Kyle Clabby-Kane and Reed Clabby of Waterloo and Cameron Satterlee of Cedar Falls; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, JoAnn James and JoAnn Clabby; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Jim; brothers-in-law, Bill and Jim; and sister-in-law, Marilyn.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 600 Stephen Avenue in Waterloo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 400 South Street, Waterloo. Visitation will also be for one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for both events. There is a live stream of the service via https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.