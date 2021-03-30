Menu
Donna Kay Kuethe
Tripoli High School
Rettig Funeral Home
400 S Main St
Tripoli, IA

Donna Kay Kuethe

January 12, 1947 - March 27, 2021

TRIPOLI - Donna K. Kuethe, 74, of Tripoli, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 31st at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and the funeral service.

Donna Kay, daughter of Lorenz and Lorna (Volker) Brandt was born January 12, 1947, in Waverly. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Donna received her early education at Fremont #2 School, rural Tripoli prior to graduating from Tripoli High School in 1965. She continued her education at C. E. School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska. On June 19, 1966, she was united in marriage with David Kuethe at St. Peter Lutheran Church. To this union two children were born, Jocelyn and John. The couple later divorced. Donna worked at John Deere in Waterloo for thirty years, retiring in 1997. Following her retirement, she remained busy, taking courses in floral design, and working part time at Petersen and Tietz Florists & Greenhouses in Waterloo and Hy-Vee Floral in Waverly. Donna was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, volunteering for many Church functions, and volunteering at the Tripoli Elementary School and story hour at the Tripoli Public Library. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling (was in a local league), and family game nights. Donna enjoyed many things, but above all, she enjoyed being a grandma and supporting Morgan and Rachel in all of their activities and creating special memories.

The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice for the wonderful care their mother received.

Donna is survived by her two children, Jocelyn Moeller of Tripoli and John Kuethe of Chicago; two grandchildren, Morgan Moeller of Cedar Falls and Rachel Moeller of Tripoli; brother, Darrel (Marian) Brandt of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Mary Ellen West of East Peoria, Illinois and Barbara John of Windsor Heights; nephew, Jason (Angie) West and family of Houston, Texas; and niece, Amber (Mike) Hooste and family of Washington, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.
Apr
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
208 1st St. SW, Tripoli, IA
Rettig Funeral Home
I am a friend of your Aunt Barb's. I only met your Mom and Grandma a few times here in Des Moines. Once was a "wedding reception" that they had at St John's Lutheran and the other was a party she planned for Barb at her home. She really seemed to be in her element, bustling about and making sure everything was done just right. I also feel like I know each of you, even though we have never met, because your Aunt Barb talks about each of you in such glowing terms. I am deeply sorry for your loss and hope you can find peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Deb Gaskins
March 31, 2021
Donna you will be missed. Cousin I will miss our letter exchanges and visits on the phone. Doug so enjoyed working at John Deere’s with also. We know your kids and grand kids will miss all the extra love and fun you enjoyed with them. We loved bragging about your and our kids all the time. Creator got another beautiful Soul in his Kingdom. God bless and hugs to all the family.
Charlene Prochaska Melcher and Douglas
March 31, 2021
