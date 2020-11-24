Donna M. White

June 2, 1938-November 21, 2020

LA PORTE-Donna M. White, 82 of La Porte City, IA, formally of Independence, IA died on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the La Porte City Specialty Care Center in La Porte City, IA.

Donna was born on June 2, 1938 in Waverly, IA the son of Albert F. and Doris M. (Simerson) Peterson. She attended Miner Elementary School in Cedar Falls, IA. On November 12, 1977 she married Robert E. White and they made their home in Waterloo, IA. After Robert retired, they moved to Weatherford, TX in 1994. They later moved to Independence in 1999. Robert died in 2008, and Donna continued to live in Independence, with her dogs, which she loved so much. In 2018 she moved to La Porte City, IA to live with her daughter Janet Roepke.

She is survived by her children; Roberta (Paul) Marshall, Fort Madison, IA, Lila (Bret) White, Shellsburg, IA, Roger (Diana) Bagg, Rowley, IA, Duane (Duke) Bagg, Cedar Rapids, IA, MaLinda Buchholz, Waterloo, IA, and Janet Roepke, La Porte City, IA, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, a brother Curtis Peterson, and many nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Doris Peterson, her husband of thirty years Robert White, a daughter Julie Groote, two grandsons in infancy, a grandson Tommy Moran.

A Graveside Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, IA at 10 Am on Tuesday November 24, 2020. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

