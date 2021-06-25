Donna Marie (Willwerth) Mitchell

June 27, 1957-June 17, 2021

Donna Marie (Willwerth) Mitchell, beloved wife, sister, mother and good friend, died peacefully at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence, Iowa on June 17, 2021 at the age of 63.

Donna was born June 27, 1957 to Donald and Catherine (Damisch) Willwerth in Waterloo, Iowa.

She graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1975. She continued her education at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, becoming a nurses aide, continuing on to LPN, then a registered nurse and ultimately receiving her bachelor of science degree in Health Arts at St. Francis College, Chicago, Illinois.

Donna married Earl Mitchell of New Albin, Iowa in 2002.

Donna enjoyed traveling, camping and working with Earl helping others in Spiritual Direction. She taught nurses aide courses at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, worked as a nurse in home health and nursing homes, and authored various articles and books.

Those left to cherish memories of her in their hearts are her husband, Earl Mitchell; daughter Jennifer Charlene Ryan (fiancee Levi Shaw), grandson Tyler Douglas Ryan; Siblings, Becky (Jim) Hogan, Andy (Cris) Willwerth, Tom (Deb) Willwerth, Evelyn Willwerth, Helen (Jay) Proffitt and Patty (Ken) Collins. Earl's siblings: Lawrence, Raymond, David and Esther Benish; Earl's children, Cindy (Mike) Lacey, Mark, Matt, Mike (Mary), and 6 step grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, nieces Angela Hogan, Laura Cathleen (Hogan) Simois, nephew-in-law Patrick Jurgensen, grandaughter Jessica Ryan-Shaw; Earl's siblings, Kenny, William, Peter, Jimmy, Gerry, sisters-in-law Lucile and Barb Mitchell, Teresa Kubitz and Mary Jo Colsch, and good friends Amy Monrow and Nancy McQuaid.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on June 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manchester, IA, with celebration of life following at 3:00 PM. A private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.