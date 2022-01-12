Donna Jo Schmitz

April 18, 1951-January 10, 2022

JESUP-Donna Jo Schmitz, 70, of Jesup, died Monday, January 10, after a brief battle of glioblastoma cancer, at LaPorte City Specialty Care.

She was born April 18, 1951 in Whittier, Calif., daughter of Alvin and Mary Wray Cox, Sr. She married Roger Boyd and later divorced. She married Randy Schmitz on June 17, 1990 in the First Baptist Church, Waterloo.

Donna graduated from Buena Park High School, Buena, Calif. in 1969, Allen School of Nursing in 1986 and The University of Northern Iowa in 1991. She was a registered nurse at Covenant Medical Center, retiring in 2013 after 27 years.

She truly enjoyed spending time with her family. In her spare time she also liked quilting, crafting, reading and traveling in the R.V. She was a member of First Baptist Church and sang in the church choir and the Cedar Harmony Chorus for 25 years.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Chadwick (Trudi) Boyd of Trenton, Mo.; a daughter, Kristal (David Wilder) Boyd of Waterloo; a step-son, Wesley (Sarah) Womack of Scarville; a step-daughter, Angela (Daniel) DeSerano of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (William) Bayer of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Carolyn (Fredrick) McLean of Buckeye, Ariz.; a half-brother, Alvin (Deborah) Cox, Jr. of LaMasa, Calif.; four brothers-in-law, Richard (Marilyn) Schmitz, Russell Schmitz, Charles Schmitz all of Waterloo and Kevin Schmitz of Mesa, Ariz.; three sisters-in-law, Carol Schmitz of Haysville, Kan., Roxanne (Rich) Gavigan of Evansdale and Suzanne (Steve) Manross of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her father-in-law, Vincent Schmitz; mother-in-law, Beatrice Schmitz; two brothers-in-law, Fredrick Schmitz and Robert Schmitz.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 17 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Raymond. Public visitation will be 3 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Masks will be required if attending either event.

Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice or First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com