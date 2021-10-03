Menu
Donna E. Stahl
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Donna E. (Leith) Stahl

January 15, 1936-September 29, 2021

Donna E. (Leith) Stahl, age 86, Died on Wednesday September 29th 2021 at Unity Point hospital in Waterloo, IA.

She was born on January 15th 1936 to Donald and Emma Leith. She was one of six children. After graduating from East High, she married her high school sweetheart Norman L. Stahl on August 31st 1953. Together they had five children. Donna worked and retired from Waterloo Industries.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger, sister Betty, husband Norman, and son Quintin .

She will be remembered as one tough lady.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 9th 2021 at Island Park shelter #1 in Cedar Falls, IA from 12pm to 4pm.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Island Park shelter #1
Cedar Falls, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
