Donnalee Emma Lichty

January 31, 1931-January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Donnalee Emma Lichty, 90, passed away at Friendship Village, in Waterloo on January 1, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1931, in Spencer, IA; the daughter of Lester "Floyd" and Frieda (Ilten) Fisk. Donna graduated from Spencer High School in 1948. On September 3, 1950, Donna married H.J. Lichty in Spencer. The couple farmed south of Waterloo until retirement in 1985 and then moved into Waterloo.

Donna was a life-long member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Cedar Falls, where she devoted many years of service and enjoyed many friendships. She enjoyed making and sharing homemade baked goods, gardening, reading, quilting, and spending time with family.

Donna is survived by her two daughters; Jann (Gene) Martens, and Karen (Don) Stenzel, a sister; Norma Breidinger, a son-in-law; Frank Diehl, a daughter-in-law; Christy Lichty, and a sister-in-law; Nancy Fisk, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter; Jeane Diehl, a son; Thomas Lichty, brothers; Duane and Roger Fisk, a son-in-law; David Napiecek, a brother-in-law; Floyd Breidinger, and a sister-in-law; Greta Fisk.

Memorials can be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice at P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50701 or to the Friendship Village Auxillary at 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, IA 50702. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com