Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donnalee Emma Lichty
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Donnalee Emma Lichty

January 31, 1931-January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Donnalee Emma Lichty, 90, passed away at Friendship Village, in Waterloo on January 1, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1931, in Spencer, IA; the daughter of Lester "Floyd" and Frieda (Ilten) Fisk. Donna graduated from Spencer High School in 1948. On September 3, 1950, Donna married H.J. Lichty in Spencer. The couple farmed south of Waterloo until retirement in 1985 and then moved into Waterloo.

Donna was a life-long member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Cedar Falls, where she devoted many years of service and enjoyed many friendships. She enjoyed making and sharing homemade baked goods, gardening, reading, quilting, and spending time with family.

Donna is survived by her two daughters; Jann (Gene) Martens, and Karen (Don) Stenzel, a sister; Norma Breidinger, a son-in-law; Frank Diehl, a daughter-in-law; Christy Lichty, and a sister-in-law; Nancy Fisk, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter; Jeane Diehl, a son; Thomas Lichty, brothers; Duane and Roger Fisk, a son-in-law; David Napiecek, a brother-in-law; Floyd Breidinger, and a sister-in-law; Greta Fisk.

Memorials can be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice at P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50701 or to the Friendship Village Auxillary at 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, IA 50702. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.