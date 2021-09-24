Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris M. Bigelow
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Osage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Doris M. Bigelow

July 12, 1927-September 21, 2021

Doris M. Bigelow, age 94, of Waterloo and formerly of Osage and Austin, Minnesota, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday September 27, 2021, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage, with Pastor Paul Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00, Monday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

Doris Maurice was born July 12, 1927, at Plainfield, Iowa the daughter of Ralph and Bessie (Tibbits) Sheldon. she attended and graduated from Osage High School. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teachers College, now UNI. She taught school in rural Osage and later worked at Kolb Bakery in Austin, Minnesota. Doris married James Bigelow on September 13, 1953 at First Baptist Church in Plainfield.

James and Doris loved to travel together. Doris enjoyed sewing, crafts and visiting her nieces and nephews.

Doris is survived by her sister, Merriam Lane; many nieces and nephews and her cat, Kitty Cat.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2014 and four sisters.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We attended Grace Baptist Church with Jim and Doris in Austin, MN and were always delighted to visit with them. Doris was such a sweet and energetic person. Our sympathy and prayers go out to you. May you find comfort and peace in the many memories you have of her. She is a happy memory for us.
Donald and Louise Barnes
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results