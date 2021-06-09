Menu
Doris June Eckerman

Doris June Eckerman

December 30, 1939-June 3, 2021

Doris June Eckerman, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 3105 West 135th St. Leawood, Kansas 66224, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a reception.

Burial will follow at Aubry Cemetery in Stilwell, Kansas.

Doris was always a wonderful seamstress - sewing dance and baton twirling costumes for her daughter and granddaughters. She co-owned Eckerman Sod Services with her late husband, Jerry, for 20 years. He was the love of her life.

Doris was known for her warmth and sense of humor. She has touched so many lives.

Doris is survived by her son, Scott, and daughter, Kelly. She also leaves her sister Nancy Davis and her brother John Vogel, and her only grandchildren, who brought her so much joy, Aubrey and Sadie.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
3105 West 135th St., Leawood, MO
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
3105 West 135th St, Leawood, KS
Jun
12
Burial
Aubry Cemetery
Stilwell, KS
My sympathies to Doris´ family and friends! As a high school and forever friend, Doris was tops. She and Jerry made reunions special, and I have a copy of their love story (as told by Jerry) from the Kansas City newspaper if anyone is interested.
Shirley Hudson Berglund
School
July 14, 2021
So many memories come flooding back as I think of so many times when Mark and I spent many hours with family. Scott and Kelly I am so sorry for your loss but may her memories be a blessing for you. I remember her fondly- such a sweet lady.
Dianne Phelps
Family
June 11, 2021
Doris was a beautiful lady. She was very special to us. We have a lot of memories with our Hickory House dinners to sledding at the fort or going to concerts together. Rest In Peace Doris.
Marty & Debbie DeHeck
June 9, 2021
What a wonderful woman, Mom, and wife! Our condolences. John & Susan Spragg
John Spragg
June 9, 2021
Scott, Kelly, & family You have my deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother.
Duane Ohrt
Friend
June 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Doris´s family. We have so many happy memories of jet skiing, races and dinners at the Hickory House. She and Jerry were both special people in our lives and we will never forget them.
Jim and Lynn Gehrke
Friend
June 9, 2021
