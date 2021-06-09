Doris June Eckerman

December 30, 1939-June 3, 2021

Doris June Eckerman, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 3105 West 135th St. Leawood, Kansas 66224, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a reception.

Burial will follow at Aubry Cemetery in Stilwell, Kansas.

Doris was always a wonderful seamstress - sewing dance and baton twirling costumes for her daughter and granddaughters. She co-owned Eckerman Sod Services with her late husband, Jerry, for 20 years. He was the love of her life.

Doris was known for her warmth and sense of humor. She has touched so many lives.

Doris is survived by her son, Scott, and daughter, Kelly. She also leaves her sister Nancy Davis and her brother John Vogel, and her only grandchildren, who brought her so much joy, Aubrey and Sadie.