Doris Elaine Harms

August 21, 1924-September 4, 2021

APLINGTON-Doris Elaine Harms, age 97, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the daughter of Ben and Trena (Engelkes) Wickers on August 21, 1924, in rural Grundy County, near Fern Iowa. Doris graduated from Parkersburg High School, then attended Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After her schooling, Doris taught in rural schools for six years.

Doris was united in marriage with Raymond Harms on January 31, 1947, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. They lived on a farm east of Parkersburg for five years, then moved to the Harms family farm where they resided for 32 years. In 1984, the couple moved into Aplington.

Doris was a member of the First Reformed Church of Aplington, where she served as a Sunday School, Bible School and Catechism teacher. She was also a part of the Ladies Guild and Ruth Circle. Doris enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for the family, winter bus trips all across the United States, and morning coffee with friends. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Doris passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington. Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Raymond; her parents, Ben and Trena Wickers; two infant sisters; and her twin sister, Doreen Hemmen.Doris is survived by two daughters, Darla (Jerry) Burt of Urbandale, Iowa, and Danae (Doug) Tjeerdsma of Aplington; five grandsons; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Byrna Stewart of Parkersburg; and two sisters-in-law, Fannie Meyer of Parkersburg and Ann Harms of Aplington.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, and one hour before services at the church.

The family requests that masks be worn, but not required.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or First Reformed Church in Aplington.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services - Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.