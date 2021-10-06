Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Doris Mae Nero
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Doris Mae Nero

November 30, 1931-October 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Doris Mae Nero, 89, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Doris was born November 30, 1931, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of Henry & Florence (McIntosh) Gauger. Doris earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at Wisconsin State College in 1952, and went on to complete her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970.

She married John Nero on April 19, 1954, in Prairie du Chien. Doris and John settled in Cedar Falls in 1956, where they raised their two children, Kathy and Tom. Doris dedicated her career to education as a teacher and guidance counselor until retiring in 1993. Doris and John spent every summer at Lake Metigoshe, North Dakota, staying in the cabin built by Doris's grandfather in 1908.

Doris enjoyed going to church, playing bridge and volunteering. She also loved spending time with her family and countless friends, all of whom knew better than to try to resist one of her famous homemade cookies. Doris lived in full service to God and others, a blessing to her friends and family. She will be missed the most for her sharp intelligence, devotion to family, and her positive spirit.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Kathryn Sutton and Virginia Williams. Survivors include her son, Thomas (Terri) Nero of Smithville, Missouri; her daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Grauerholz of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Jana (Rick) Morgan, Wade (Jayna) Grauerholz, John (Sherry) Nero and Mary Nero; and seven grandchildren, Claire and Kellan Morgan; Aubrey, Avery, Gavin and Logan Grauerholz; and Elliott Nero.

A visitation will be held at 9:00a.m. on Saturday, October 9th, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with services directly to follow at 10:00a.m. Mask use is highly recommended. A burial in Oak Creek Cemetery, Bottineau, North Dakota, will occur at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the John Nero Scholarship at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation, St. John Lutheran Church, or to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Oct
9
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
November was always birthday card month between the two of us.........the youngest of all the McIntosh cousins. I called earlier this month but thought nothing of the fact that Doris wasn´t home..... so I called again today and found the phone disconnected which led me to a Goggle Search. Please know we had great times at Lake Metigoshe! And she will always be a shining light in my family memories. Love to each of you! Marge
Marge Rogers Odeen
Family
November 23, 2021
Doris was a bright light in our lives when we lived on W Fourth Street just around two corners from John and her. Our luncheon visits at Sartori after we all finished delivering square meals was a time to which I looked forward. After we moved to Illinois Doris kept us up to date on the progress of the hosta in our former front yard. Her beautiful smile and upbeat personality was an inspiration
Jo Ann & Don Schmits
Friend
October 9, 2021
Such a beautiful, kind lady!!!! I have so many heartwarming memories working with Doris at Holmes Junior High School!!! In addition...she and John shared extra special times during my adult seafood cooking classes...what fun we had!!! John and Doris had such wonderful compassion for education in Cedar Falls!! As a mentoring coordinator in the district before retiring, it was my honor to work with Doris and the foundation to assist in determining scholarships set up in John´s name for new professional teachers in Cedar Falls!! Blessings and prayers to the family...she was a precious gem!!!
Maxine Barrows
Work
October 7, 2021
Kathy Grauerholz and family. I am so sorry at death of your Mom and Grandmother and Great grandmother. Prayers as you grieve.
Marcia Ann Kisner
October 7, 2021
My condolences to the Nero family and friends for the loss of Doris. She was the last survivor of a trio of couples that included my folks-Russ & Bev Euchner, Bob & Mary Rellihan, and John & Doris, who were very good friends for many years and celebrated each other's birthdays, children's weddings, and each New Year's Eve dating back to the 1960s. I have many wonderful memories of Doris over the years and I will miss her.
Tom Euchner
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results