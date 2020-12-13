Doris (Dee) Diane Stickley

February 1, 1949-December 7, 2020

Dee passed away peacefully December 7, 2020 after a twelve month battle with Pancreatic Cancer at her home at the age of 71 surrounded by family and special friends Ron and Sue. Dee was born in New Hampton Iowa on February 1, 1949. She fought with all her soul but just couldn't triumph over this terrible disease. She leaves behind her husband of fifty one years Roger, two daughters, Wendy Stickley, and Tammy (Brent) Brown, and two wonderful granddaughters Delaney and Emrie. In addition, she leaves behind ten brothers, and sisters, Ben (Jackie) Meighan, Peggy (Mark) Nelson, Mary (Bob) Day, Pat (Lori) Meighan, Mike (Agnes) Meighan, Dewayne (Birgitt) Meighan, Kathy (Mike) Russell, Carrol (John) Slevin, Bobbie (Mike) Melber, and Jamie McCallie. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Hild and Stepfather Bob Hild, and her father Merle Meighan. Dee and Roger were married at the St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo Iowa on December 21, 1968. Dee and Roger lived in El Paso Texas, Germany, Sierra Vista Arizona, and then in Mustang Oklahoma for the last 38 years. Dee spent her entire career working for the Phone Company as an Operator, Service Representative, Business Office Manager, Phone Center Manager, and Logistics Manager for Lucent Technology, and then Item Manager for Celestica where she retired in 2004. Dee lived for her family and was always Full-In on all family activities. She loved planning family vacations and one of her favorites was when the entire family made its first trip to Disneyland with Delaney and Emrie. She experienced so much joy in watching the two of them see all the magical sights for the first time. She loved her two granddaughters immensely and had so much fun in spending hours with them baking, shopping, watching them play Volleyball, or whatever they wanted to do. She loved sewing and specifically hand stitching baby blankets and quilts for her granddaughters and many more going to her daughters friends, and family when they had children. She even made a blanket for each of the granddaughters to give to their first born. Roger and Dee traveled the world with Cruises, and vacations and had spent their 50th wedding anniversary on a 10 day trip to New York City. Just a year ago they spent twenty-five days touring New England and Quebec with friends. She will be lovingly missed by her family and many close friends both in Oklahoma and across the country. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mustang, OK with interment following in the Mustang Cemetery. The Family ask that in Lieu of flowers donations be made in Dee's name to either Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders www.chfkids.com, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org

Family, Friends, and others Dee touched are invited to the Services. Family request mask be worn and Social Distancing in place.

Service will be livestreamed at www.holyspiritmustang.org