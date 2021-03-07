Menu
Doris Estella Tessau
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Funeral Home - Marshalltown Chapel
405 West Main Street
Marshalltown, IA

Doris Estella (Lynch) Tessau

September 17, 1924-March 4, 2021

GLADBROOK-Doris Estella (Lynch) Tessau, 96, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, IA. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Salem Church of Lincoln. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook. The family asks that face masks are worn and social distancing is followed for the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salem Church PO Box 170 Lincoln, Iowa 50652 or to the Iowa State Fair, Blue Ribbon Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Doris was born September 17, 1924 to Alva and Maymie (Hoing) Lynch on their Marshall County farm in Vienna Township. She began her education at a country school near her home and graduated from Gladbrook High School where she met her future husband. Doris and William "Bill" Tessau Jr. eloped to Lancaster, Missouri and were married on November 29, 1942. They lived and worked on their farm, located on county road T-47 near Lincoln, Iowa; retiring in 1987 and eventually moved to Gladbrook in 2008.

Doris is survived by her two sons; Craig (Linda) Tessau of West Des Moines, Ryan (Becky) Tessau of Greensboro, NC and daughter Ronda (Mike) Landt of Zimmerman, MN; six grandchildren; Melissa (Tessau) Stover (Shane Zekucia), Matthew (Lisa)Tessau, Brian (Angela) Tessau, Eric (Angie) Tessau, Chad (Mandy) Landt, Cody Landt (Amanda Minor Lumpkin). In addition, she has seventeen great grandchildren; Hunter, Ryan and Jackson Stover, Ashton Zekucia, Ben, Sam and Drew Tessau, Brandon, Myles and Brody Tessau, Nathan, Nicholas and Noah Tessau, Samantha and Wyatt Landt, Cloee and Tryten Landt. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Tessau; her parents; two brothers, Darwin Lynch and Mark Lynch; brother-in-law, Dale Larsen; and granddaughter-in-law Heather Landt.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Salem Church of Lincoln
IA
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Salem Church of Lincoln
Lincoln, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home - Marshalltown Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris has been on my mind all week. She was one of the biggest influences in my life, when I was young and even more as an adult. I would pick her up to go to our Church Board meetings and we had some very good talks. I loved her a lot and respected her even more. She will be an angel amongst you all. She will watch over you and guide you. God bless you all. I wish we could be there to give her our goodbyes but we are still in Texas. With heartfelt wishes and love, Dot Barnes
Chuck and Dot Barnes
March 8, 2021
We thought so highly of Doris and we loved her friendly and kind personality! Bob sure liked her chocolate cake!! We send our love and sympathy! Bob and Alice
Bob and Alice Sienknecht
March 7, 2021
Everyone who knew Doris has a treasured memory of her kindness, generosity and hospitality,
Phyllis Henry
Friend
March 5, 2021
