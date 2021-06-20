Doris Weigel

April 17, 1940-June 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Doris Weigel, age 81, of Cedar Falls died June 8, 2021. She was born on April 17, 1940 to Joseph and Julia Kuennen Kriener of St. Lucas, Iowa. She married John (Jack) Weigel on April 18, 1959 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in St. Lucas, Iowa. Doris graduated in 1958 from St. Luke's High in St. Lucas, Iowa and received her Bachelor of Arts and a master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa and was certified as a State of Iowa Licensed Social Worker in 1995. Doris was the past president for the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, past board member of Tri County Head Start, committee member for the Cedar Valley's Promise, a member of Waterloo INSPIRE program, and a member of the Phi Upsilon Omicron National Honor Society. Doris was employed at Big Brothers Big Sisters from 1990-2001 and implemented numerous programs for the agency. She also was an Instructor at Upper Iowa University for 17 years and received the Instructor of the Year Award in Social Sciences from the Waterloo Campus in 2006 and 2010. She retired from the University in 2013.

She is survived by two sons, Randall (KC) of Naples, Florida, and Greg (Kelly) Weigel of Riverside, Connecticut, and two daughters, Lori (David) Ceilley of Fort Myers, Florida, and Lisa (Kevin) Brandt of Billings, Montana; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Klimesh and Rosalie Pickar; brother-in-law James and Sharon Weigel; and sisters-in-law Marilyn Kriener and Dorothy Kriener.

Preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Alvina Imoehl; brothers Henry and Edward; three sisters-in-law Vivian Heiselman, Virginia Schwickerath, and Marie Schwickerath; and seven brothers-in-law Jerome Imoehl, Glen Klimesh, Gerald Heiselman, Vincent Schwickerath, Ray Schwickerath, William Weigel, and Russell Weigel. A private visitation for immediate family took place at Richardson Funeral Service. A private burial took place at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church at 705 Main Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

