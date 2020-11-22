Menu
Dorothy A. Mazur
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1927
DIED
November 15, 2020

Dorothy A. Mazur

Independence-Dorothy A. Mazur, 93 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at ABCM Rehab. Center – West Campus in Independence. She was born in Independence on October 22, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence "Beck" Clinton and Isabell Odelia (Wendling) Pates.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Rev. David Beckman will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West, Independence, IA 50644
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
, Independence , Iowa
