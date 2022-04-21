Menu
Dorothy Bierschenk
Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home - Olson Chapel
319 Main Street
Nashua, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 24 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home - Nashua
Dorothy Bierschenk

NASHUA-Dorothy Bierschenk age 83 of Nashua, IA, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. John's United Church of Christ - Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua. For those unable to attend in person please join the family on Facebook Live on the Hugeback Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Interment will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ - Pleasant Church Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hugeback & Johnson Funeral Home - Nashua
319 Main Street, Nashua, IA
Apr
25
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. John United Church of Christ Pleasant Hill
10009 Union Ave, Nashua, IA
