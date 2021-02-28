Dorothy Bertha Brandt

November 4, 1935-February 25, 2021

DENVER-Dorothy Bertha Brandt, 85, of Denver, Iowa, and previously from Waverly passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Dorothy was born on November 4, 1935, in Bremer County, the daughter of Werner Carl and Dora Mathilda (Haganow) Wedemeier. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian. She attended Warren #6 Country School and St. Paul's Lutheran Artesian School. On February 10, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Paul Brandt at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Waverly, where Dorothy actively farmed beside her husband, and raised their four boys. The couple retired from farming in 1989 and moved into Waverly. Dorothy then loved working at the Waverly Child Care and Preschool until her retirement in 2015. After 66 years of marriage, Robert passed away on December 4, 2018.

Dorothy is survived by four sons, Dennis (Carla) Brandt of Denver, Iowa, Dale (Connie) Brandt of Waverly, Iowa, David (Barbara) Brandt of Urbandale, Iowa, and Donald (Claudette) Brandt of Washburn, Iowa; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Juhl; brother, Kenneth Wedemeier; and three sisters-in-law, Elaine Wedemeier, Karen Brandt, and Carol Reuter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Robert; her parents; brother, Duane Wedemeier; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Juhl and Ronald Brandt.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., March 3, 2021, Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home,Waverly. Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial: Harlington Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be live streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dorothy's family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.