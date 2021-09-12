Dorothy A. Connolly

December 20, 1927-September 10, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Dorothy A. Connolly, 93, of Independence, IA., died Friday, September 10th, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Dorothy was bon on December 20th, 1927 in Independence, IA., the daughter of Michael M. and Katherine A. (Bovy) Fischels. She graduated with the class of 1945 from St. John's Catholic High School. On August 11,1948 she was united into marriage to Raymond H. Connolly in St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Dorothy worked at the Mental Health Institute in Independence as a Psychiatric Aide for over thirty years.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and socializing with her friends. She often got together with her friends and spent hours playing cards and catching up on each other's lives. Whenever her grandchildren would visit, she often had ice cream to share with them, or they spent hours baking cookies and talking about their day. She and Ray loved to go dancing, almost every Saturday they could be found out on a dance floor together.

She is survived by three children: Cathy (Denny) Gilson, Patty (Steve) Esch, and Ron (Dawn) Connolly all of Independence, IA, and a daughter-in-law Roxie Connolly, Independence, IA, Eleven Grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and a brother Mike Fischels of Independence, IA.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Raymond Connolly of 48 years, a son Don Connolly, four sisters; Virginia McElroy, Agnes Holbach, Leona Sebetka, Lucille Hogan, and four brothers; Lawrence, Vince, Jerry, and Louis Fischels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday September 14, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman Presiding assisted by Rev. Mr. Timothy Post. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday September 13, 2021, at the Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 4 PM on Monday.

