Dorothy D. Hennick

(1942 - 2020)

Dorothy Dwyer Hennick, 77, of Waterloo, died September 2, 2020.

She was born March 26, 1942, in Waterloo to Stephen and Lena (Bottin) Dwyer. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. She married Milt Hennick in 1981 and they later divorced in 1997. She lived in Indianola and Maxwell before returning to Waterloo in recent years.

Dorothy worked in retail sales and bartended for many years. She owned Dorothy's Downtown Lounge in Waterloo for several years in the 70's. Dorothy was well-known for building relationships and helping people. She was always the person to step up to support family and friends. Dorothy's family was the center of her world. She fell in love with every niece and nephew and grandchild and each of their children as the years went by. She loved spending time with them, baking for them, buying them gifts, and helping with anything they needed. Dorothy was the person in the family that everyone felt a special connection.

Dorothy is survived by her sisters, Margaret Alberts and Kathie Phillips; brother, Steve Dwyer; 4 nieces and 2 nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; 2 great-great nieces and nephews; and 3 grandsons. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and a great niece.

There will be a private gathering of family only. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
