Dorothy Copper Klabon

WITHEE, Wis./ONALASKA -- Dorothy Copper Klabon, 94, of Withee, Wis., most recently residing in Onalaska, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, of natural causes in West Salem.

She was born Feb. 19, 1926, in the township of Maplehurst, in Taylor County, Wis. to Rex and Scotch (Duff) Copper. Dorothy married Theodore (Ted) Klabon in 1944 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Dorothy attended Maplehurst Grade School, graduated from Withee High School with honors, and attended Eau Claire Teacher's Normal College, achieving a certificate to teach. She taught in one-room country schools in Taylor and Clark counties. She was a loving mom, farmer, insurance salesperson, and special dietary cook of Clark County Healthcare Center, eventually retiring at 75 years of age.

One of Dorothy's proudest moments was when she found Christ. She demonstrated her faith and service in many ways, including singing for weddings ("In The Garden") and anniversary parties ("Let Me Call You Sweetheart"), also teaching music for Sunday school and VBS. She was a substitute organist/pianist for St. John's Lutheran Church. The Klabon Family, traditionally, had Mom lead the singing of "How Great Thou Art" at funeral interments.

Dorothy is survived by Kenneth Klabon, Mission, Texas, Larry (Paulie) Klabon, Withee, Kay (Bob) Conzemius, Onalaska, Kirby (Elaine) Klabon, Colorado Springs, Colo.; 16 grandchildren, Keith (Renae) Klabon, Kari (Rodney) Reyes, Kevin (Michelle) Klabon, Kurt Klabon, Kristi (Adam) Wright, Missy (Geoff) Dowden, Lisa (Dan) Halpin, Larry (Danyal) Klabon, Lonny (Tonya) Klabon, Kim (Greg) Satterberg, Scott (Jen) Conzemius, Gabe (Katy) Klabon, Michael (April) Klabon, Krystal (Jason) Roque, Christina (Craig) McLaughlin, Stephanie (Ben) Norman. She was Granny to 34 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

In her many hand crafting projects, she made numerous quilts and baptismal gowns, sashes for Miss Withee and Miss Owen, fashioned the high school achievement banners, and church banners. As a result of her selfless years of service within the community, she was awarded the Doonan Award for service to the Owen/Withee School District.

She will forever be remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends for her cinnamon rolls, kindness, sense of humor, and her dancing abilities on restaurant tables with her boombox on her shoulder.

Thank you to the special people who gave love and care to Mom in her final years.

She was preceded in death by parents, Rex and Scotch; husband, Ted; infant son, Lonny; sisters, Mary Kathryn Jensen and Maureen Stewart; daughter-in-law, Annie Klabon; and special family member, Arv Erickson.

A Christian service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Pastor Tom Myhre, officiant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Withee, WIs. 54498. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.