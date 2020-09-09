Dorothy M. Moore

(1924-2020)

Dorothy Mae Moore was born September 4, 1924 in Central City, IA: the daughter of John and Lucille (Parker) Taylor. She attended Riverview, Lowell and Sloan Wallace schools. Dorothy was married to Everett Moore on July 15, 1944 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on November 15, 2008. She worked at Rath Packing Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1983. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and fishing.

Dorothy passed away on Monday, September 7, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers: Paul Taylor, John Taylor, Jr. and Lawrence Taylor and a niece. Dorothy is survived by two sisters: Helen Dutcher of Dunkerton and Mildred (Mick) Jackson of Waterloo and her nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Thursday, September 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Funeral Services will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, on Thursday, September 10, at 2:00 pm

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.