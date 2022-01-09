Menu
Dorothy L. Myer
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Dorothy L. Myer

February 4, 1936-January 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Dorothy L. Myer, 85, of Waterloo, IA died January 6, 2022.

She was born February 4, 1936 in Sigourney, IA to Floyd and Jeanette Brown.

Dorothy graduated from Leon High School in Leon, IA and the Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, IA. She pursued a career in education and was teaching elementary school in Dallas Center, IA when she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Myer. They celebrated 64 years of marriage on August 18, 2021.

Dorothy and Bill moved to Inglewood, CA, eventually returning to Iowa, where Dorothy taught elementary school in Evansdale and preschool at Klieman's Preschool in Waterloo.

Dorothy was a deeply-loved mother, wife and friend. She loved people and enjoyed bringing them together. She was the life of every party she threw. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and making people laugh brought her great joy. Her love for her family, friends and pets knew no bounds. She was unwaveringly optimistic, as evidenced by her life-long love of the Chicago Cubs. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed cooking, sewing and collecting antique dishware.

Dorothy is survived by her son David of Waterloo and her daughter Heather (Rich) Wince of Des Moines, IA; nephew Jerry Fye of Georgetown, TX; sister-in-law Honora Clemens and niece Tammy Clemens of Santa Rosa, CA.

Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.