Dorothy Mae Willems

April 5, 1927–October 14, 2021

Dorothy Mae Willems, 94, died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Wilber Care Center, Wilber, Nebraska. Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, Nebraska assisted the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was born April 5, 1927, in Grundy County, Iowa, daughter of William & Clara (Ramundt) Thoms. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1944 and then earned a teacher's certificate from Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Soon after she taught at German Country Schoolhouse #9 in Ackley prior to marriage. Dorothy married Arnold E. Willems May 17, 1947, at East Friesland Church in Ackley, Iowa. She resided in Evansdale, Iowa and later Tripoli, Iowa before moving to Nebraska to be near family. She worked for many years as a teacher's aide at Jewett Elementary School in Evansdale, and East High School in Waterloo, Iowa before retiring. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Evansdale, where she taught Sunday School, and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.

Survived by: one son, Timothy Willems of Mundelein, Illinois; three daughter-in-law's, Penelope Willems, Janet Willems, & Lisa Willems; grandchildren, Thomas (Rosaline) Willems, Brent (Mio) Willems, Nathan Willems, Jacob (Shea) Willems, Hannah Willems; great-grandchildren, Karina and Ronald Willems, Grady and Emmeline Willems; brother, Charles (Joan) Thoms; sister-in-law Thelma Willems, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband Arnold; two sons, Ronald Willems and Kenneth Willems; brothers, Raymond Thoms, Harry Thoms, and Harold Thoms.

Private family graveside services will be Spring 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.