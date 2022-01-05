Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae Willems
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE

Dorothy Mae Willems

April 5, 1927–October 14, 2021

Dorothy Mae Willems, 94, died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Wilber Care Center, Wilber, Nebraska. Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, Nebraska assisted the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was born April 5, 1927, in Grundy County, Iowa, daughter of William & Clara (Ramundt) Thoms. She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1944 and then earned a teacher's certificate from Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Soon after she taught at German Country Schoolhouse #9 in Ackley prior to marriage. Dorothy married Arnold E. Willems May 17, 1947, at East Friesland Church in Ackley, Iowa. She resided in Evansdale, Iowa and later Tripoli, Iowa before moving to Nebraska to be near family. She worked for many years as a teacher's aide at Jewett Elementary School in Evansdale, and East High School in Waterloo, Iowa before retiring. She was a member of First Reformed Church of Evansdale, where she taught Sunday School, and Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.

Survived by: one son, Timothy Willems of Mundelein, Illinois; three daughter-in-law's, Penelope Willems, Janet Willems, & Lisa Willems; grandchildren, Thomas (Rosaline) Willems, Brent (Mio) Willems, Nathan Willems, Jacob (Shea) Willems, Hannah Willems; great-grandchildren, Karina and Ronald Willems, Grady and Emmeline Willems; brother, Charles (Joan) Thoms; sister-in-law Thelma Willems, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband Arnold; two sons, Ronald Willems and Kenneth Willems; brothers, Raymond Thoms, Harry Thoms, and Harold Thoms.

Private family graveside services will be Spring 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kuncl Funeral Home Crete.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers and hugs for Dorothy's family. I have lots of wonderful memories of Dorothy, both from Jewett and East High, she was also a good friend of my grandmother Lillian when they worked together for a bit at Jewett. Always kind and helpful to all of us! She is missed by all. Hugs!
Tanya Phillips
School
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results