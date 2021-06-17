Doug Roberts

July 31, 1951-June 14, 2021

Doug Roberts, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. He was born July 31, 1951, in Waterloo, son of William and Eunice (Barnhart) Roberts. He graduated from Orange High School in 1969, and then earned an Associate degree in welding from Hawkeye Community College in June 1974.

Doug served in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise Aircraft Carrier near Vietnam. He worked at John Deere as a welder for 32 years, retiring in 2007.

He is survived by a son, Dana (Sharon) Roberts of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Jack and Lily Roberts; sisters, Cheryl (Don) Baldwin of Kansas, Susanne Roberts of Cedar Falls, and Marijo (Steve) Raecker of Waterloo; and sister-in-law, Diane Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dennis.

Family services will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com