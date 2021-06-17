Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doug Roberts
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Doug Roberts

July 31, 1951-June 14, 2021

Doug Roberts, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. He was born July 31, 1951, in Waterloo, son of William and Eunice (Barnhart) Roberts. He graduated from Orange High School in 1969, and then earned an Associate degree in welding from Hawkeye Community College in June 1974.

Doug served in the US Navy aboard the USS Enterprise Aircraft Carrier near Vietnam. He worked at John Deere as a welder for 32 years, retiring in 2007.

He is survived by a son, Dana (Sharon) Roberts of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Jack and Lily Roberts; sisters, Cheryl (Don) Baldwin of Kansas, Susanne Roberts of Cedar Falls, and Marijo (Steve) Raecker of Waterloo; and sister-in-law, Diane Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dennis.

Family services will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.