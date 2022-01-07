Menu
Douglas D. "Doug" Shaffer
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Douglas D. "Doug" Shaffer

August 9, 1950-December 23, 2021

JANESVILLE-Douglas D. "Doug" Shaffer, age 71, of Janesville died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa after a brave battle with cancer. Doug was born on August 9, 1950, the son of Donald and Lenora (Heinmiller) Shaffer in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Postville High School in 1969. He earned a BA in music and percussion from the University of Northern Iowa in 1973. Doug was married to Julie Ball in August of 1974 and had two daughters, Trina (#1) and Kristi (#2). They were divorced in 1991. Doug was united in marriage to Vera "Vee" McCormick on February 15, 2003 in Lansing, Iowa and gained daughter (#3) Lisa. Vee preceded him in death on July 2, 2014. Doug was very passionate about music and sharing his talents with everyone who would listen. Doug played organ for Greeley United Methodist Church, Greeley, NE. Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Lansing, IA, Linden United Methodist Church, Waterloo, IA, Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, and retired in July 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Doug played percussion, keyboard, and sang vocals in a number of bands including Jim Adams and the Wagonmasters, The Wanderers, The Hearts, Country Deputies, and The New Buckaroos. He also directed Sweet Adeline Singers and played percussion with the Waterloo Municipal Band. He also enjoyed teaching in the Waverly Shell Rock Schools until his retirement and traveling.

Doug is survived by: his daughters, Trina (Jim) Springsteen of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kristi Shaffer (Todd Ellis) of McGregor, IA, Lisa Dixon (Derrek Sommerfelt) Tripoli, IA, Grandchildren Ben Springsteen (Payton White) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Katlyn (Ram) Ramanan of Columbus, NE, two great grandchildren Kennith and Lillyan of Columbus, NE; He was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, Vee, and granddaughter Rebecca Springsteen.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 am. Saturday, January 15, 2022 First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Cedar Falls, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I graduated with Doug from High School in Postville. Very talented and I know he loved music! Sending sympathy to his family!
Sally Rahde
January 10, 2022
Our sincere condolences to Doug's family. Doug was a fantastic musician. He will be greatly missed.
Les and Tammi Aldrich
Friend
January 7, 2022
