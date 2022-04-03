Douglas Guy "Duckie" Van Fleet

August 13, 1951-March 28, 2022

Douglas Guy "Duckie" Van Fleet of Hudson, Iowa: died from a long illness on March 28, 2022. He was 71 years old.

Doug was retired and lived in Hudson, Iowa. He is survived by his wife Carol of Hudson, and a Son, Zachary of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by a younger sister, Teri Ann Trasamar of Waterloo, Iowa and an older brother, Robert and Donna of Fort Myers, Florida. He also has an aunt, Lois Mussett of Mankato, MN. Doug was preceded in death by his younger sister Jeri Lee Coburn, and his parents, Earl, and Roberta Van Fleet all of Waterloo, Iowa.

Doug retired from Schoitz Engineering in Waterloo, IA. where he worked as an engineer and draftsman. Doug was a talented relief wood sculptor and wood carver; he also enjoyed another gift of Art in which he fashioned artwork and signs by sandblasting pictures and names into Boulders for his Farming Friends in Waterloo, Hudson, Reinbeck and surrounding areas.

Doug loved to fish, and hunt pheasants, and was the best shot in the family, always shooting from the hip with a double barrel, 20 Gauge Shotgun. He was quick and never missed. Doug enjoyed riding motorcycles and graduated from West High School in 1969. He enjoyed everything outdoors especially trips to Minnesota for fishing with his family. He was an early riser and loved taking care of the small acreage he and Carol lived on with their many pets. Doug was always with family and friends at gatherings and was especially fond of Thanksgiving where he was the official "Turkey Taster" when this Grand family meal was prepared. He was always quick with a smile and kind loving comment that always showed he cared about others. Rest in Peace beloved Husband, Father, and Brother.