Duane Alva Slaikeu

October 24, 1930-November 2, 2020

La Porte City - Duane Alva Slaikeu, son of Don and Alta (Duerst) Slaikeu, was born Oct. 24, 1930, at "an old farmhouse" near the Boone River S.W. of Goldfield, Iowa. He attended country school thru 7th grade and attended Goldfield school 8th thru 12th grades. Duane was the oldest of 4 boys, Roger of N. CA, James (Jeanette) of Mora, MN, and Perry (Gladys) of Humboldt, IA. All brothers surviving. When not doing farm chores, time was spent on the river and hills, with skis, skates, and sleds in the winter and on the river in the summer. After graduating, he did odd farm related jobs. He got in on the tail end of shocking oats, hauling bundles, and making hay with horses. The years from here were spent in farm route sales and later in cheese sales until retirement. On Apr. 9, 1950, he married Doris Jean Cameron, a cute farm girl from Humboldt County. They had 4 sons, Dwight (Judith), Douglas (Sabrina), Dave (Kathy), and Darwin (Denise). From here 14 Grand, 36 Great Grand, 2 Great Great Grandchildren have evolved. Some original, some inherited, some adopted, they claim them all. Duane passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sons, Dwight and Douglas who departed in 2011 for their final home, both from cancer. Records show Duane as the 4th generation of Slaikeu's beginning with Nelson Slaikeu coming from Schleswig, Denmark in 1859. Duane was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church in La Porte City. He served as a life member of the Humboldt, Iowa Jaycees, La Porte City Council, Odd Fellows and LPC Lions Club. He enjoyed family and friends and he did love to fish. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Sat., Nov. 7, 2020 at St Paul's United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Visitation is at the Church from 9 AM until time of services. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and that social distancing is considered. Burial will be in West View Cemetery in La Porte City. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Salvation Army. Go to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.