Duane E. Dostal

February 23, 1927-October 26, 2020

Duane Ernest Dostal was born on February 23, 1927, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of Ernest and Anna (Dvorak) Dostal. Duane graduated from Toledo High School in 1944. On August 3, 1948, he was united in marriage to Marian Podhajsky at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church near Clutier. The couple farmed together their whole lives. In 1955, they bought a farm north of Dysart and moved to the farm in 1956. Duane was an excellent farmer and prided himself with his corn and soybean yields. In 1967, he won second place in the state with his corn yield. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart until it closed. He then became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in LaPorte City. Duane was also a member of the Lion's Club, the Soil Conservation Board, and the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Coin Clubs. He was an avid Iowa State Cyclone fan and enjoyed playing the accordion and collecting coins. Duane died at the age of 93 on October 26, 2020, at Mercyone Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beverly Lassen; and a brother, Wilbert Dostal. Duane is survived by his wife, Marian of Dysart; three children, Gerald (Debra) Dostal of Southlake, Texas, Delores Ryan of Durham, North Carolina, and Genise (Mark) Troutman of Rochester, Minnesota; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Dysart. Please direct memorials to the Dysart Ambulance Service.