Duane George Keroff

August 23, 1940-November 6, 2020

LA PORTE CITY-Duane George Keroff, 80, of La Porte City, IA died at MercyOne, Waterloo, IA on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born August 23, 1940 in Waterloo, IA, son of George and Anna Marie (Wagner) Keroff. He married Sharon Kay Kistner on November 17, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. She died October 16, 2019. He worked 19 years with Prudential Life Insurance and the 16 years with Bob White Sales driving a delivery van. Duane was an active member of the Evansdale/Elk Run Jaycees, Evansdale PTA, Evansdale Chamber of Commerce, La Porte City Lions Club,La Porte City Council and Salvation Army. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. He is survived by two sisters: Leona Connell of Waterloo, IA and Viola Kingsbury of Forest Lake, MN. 4 children: Patty (Donny) Theisen of Fridley, MN; Steve (Kathy) of St. Louis‚ MO; Stu (Anne) of South St. Paul‚ MN; and Spencer (Lisa) of Ankeny, IA. 9 grandchildren: 3 great grandchildren:. Duane is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Lowell Keroff.

Funeral Services are at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.