Duane A. Jans Jr.

August 14, 1945-March 12, 2021

NORMAN, OK-Duane A. Jans Jr., 75, of Norman, OK, formally of Reinbeck, IA passed away on the afternoon of Friday, March 12, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services for Duane will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Abels Funeral Home French-Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, Iowa. Public visitation will be held be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the French-Hand Chapel where Duane's family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be directed in Duane's name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere.

Duane Allan Jans Jr. was born on August 14, 1945 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Duane and Pauline (Ballard) Jans. He was raised and educated in the Grundy County school district and graduated from Reinbeck High School with the class of 1963. In August of 1967, Duane was united in marriage to Connie Mcturk and from this union, two children were born: Robyn and Bryan. The two later divorced. Then in May of 1981, Duane was united in marriage to Lois Fink.

Duane was a very dedicated and hardworking man. He honorably served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he became a Aviation Mechanic for many years. When Duane was honorably discharged from the Air Force, he went onto enlist in the United States Army and then the National Guard. He was very proud to protect and serve his Country. Duane was a proud member of the American Legion. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, working on cars and tinkering in the shop but his most important things were his family. Duane loved his grandchildren more than anything and would even go visit his brothers and sisters around the states.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Robyn (Delbert) Beenken, Bryan (Joy) Jans and Dennis Strawhun; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters: Jackie (John) Homa and Jaye (Phil) Larson; brother: Rick (Carol) Jans; brother-in-law: Richard Claussen; special friend: Joanne Woods and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois; parents: Duane and Pauline Jans and one sister: Judy.