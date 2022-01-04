Duane M. Jaschen

September 22, 1933-December 31, 2021

Duane M. Jaschen, 88, of Waterloo, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, surrounded by his family, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1933 in Readlyn, son of Walter and Rosetta Bentley Jaschen. He married Anna Mae Petsche on Feb. 4, 1956 at St. John Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Duane graduated from Waverly High School in 1951 and attended Wartburg College. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls.

He was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Duane loved his family and enjoyed watching or listening to most sporting competitions.

Survivors include: wife, Anna Mae, two sons, Steven (Ann Marie) of Clive and Mark of Johnston; three daughters, Jodi (Robert) Ehlers, Diane Marr and Laura (Bradley) Harms all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Erica (Ben) Youngblut, Brooke (Michael) Pahura, Jordan (Amira) Ehlers , Dr. Kyle (Dr. Brynn) Jaschen, Eric Jaschen, Nicole (John) Gardner, Adam Jaschen and Grace Harms; eight great grandchildren, Lauren, Jackson, Cooper, Owen, Emerson, Elaina, Thomas and Violet; and one sister, Donna Noel of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Ret. Col. Daryl Jaschen and Charles in infancy; and a son-in-law, Joe Marr.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where flag presentation will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. There will be no visitation at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

