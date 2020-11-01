Duane L. Verbraken

September 4, 1929-October 29, 2020

Waterloo - Duane L. Verbraken, 91, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 29, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 4, 1929, in Stockton, Calif., the son of Dennis and Carrie McClusky Verbraken. He married Charlotte Gettle October 1, 1949, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died March 28, 2013.

Duane was employed by St. Edward Catholic Church for 22 years in maintenance. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a self-taught taxidermist.

Survived by: four sons, Michael (Sheila) Verbraken of Phoenix, Ariz., Donald (Jodi) Verbraken of Waterloo, Paul Verbraken of Phoenix, Ariz. and Kevin (Barb) Verbraken of Pinetop, Ariz.; a daughter Teresa (Ron) Crow of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Matt, Jason, Mindy, Stacy, Angie, Jill, and Brian; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Joanne (Dan) Golis; and a grandson, Michael Verbraken.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. For those unable to attend the Mass the service can be live streamed via St. Edward's website: sted.org. For those attending the visitation and/or Mass we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

