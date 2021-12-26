Menu
Duane P. Schommer Jr.
Oelwein High School
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Duane P. Schommer, Jr.

Duane P. Schommer, Jr., 71, of Hazleton, Iowa, died at Oelwein Health Care in Oelwein, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Bruce Klett officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, December 26, 2021, and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Dec
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
17 Entries
Bev, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of your loss. I will always remember your “date nights” where Duane would pick you up from work. Pray you and your family will find your peace and comfort with your shared beautiful memories and love for each other. God be with you all, Cheryl & Bill
Cheryl Rummel
Friend
December 28, 2021
Bev and family: Bart shared the news about Duane with me. I am so sorry and send our sympathies to you and the family. If you are up to it in the coming weeks, please give me a call 678-491-0235.

You are in our thoughts and prayers

Dana and Mitzi Wilson
Dana Wilson
Family
December 27, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to Duane's Family.
Robin and Bill Rosenstiel
December 27, 2021
Bev & family: Cherish your memories of many good times thru the years. Be close w your boys & their families. Duane was always pleasant & fun to visit with, fun at school too. Prayers for you all. Hugs.
Sheryl Gosse
Friend
December 27, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy, continued thoughts and prayers. May the love of family and friends help you through this most difficult time. Duane will surely be missed by all who knew him! Hugs
Kathi Behrens
Friend
December 26, 2021
Words don't express the feelings!! Bev and boys, you're in our thoughts!!
Al Koohy
December 26, 2021
Bev I am so very sorry for your loss. Duane was such a super nice guy and loved his smile and sense of humor. He will be missed. Condolences to you and your family.
Kathy Cockerham
Friend
December 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have many fond memories of when our families would get together growing up. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jodi Lenz-Clendenen
Friend
December 24, 2021
To Bev and family.. sending prayers and condolences to you. We have many memories and Duane will be missed by many. Bette and Chuck Bobcowski.
Bette Bobcowski
Friend
December 24, 2021
Sincere condolences in this difficult time. Duane was good guy & will be missed by many. May God Bless.
Nancy & Lyle Miller
Acquaintance
December 24, 2021
Bev so sorry about Duane. God Bless your Family. Jim P.
Jim Polark
Classmate
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you.
Dana & Diann Smith
Acquaintance
December 24, 2021
Diane ,Bev and family you are in our thoughts and prayers. Diane love u always here for you. Gary and Mary Smith
Mary Smith
Friend
December 24, 2021
Bev, Bob snd Brett. So sorry to hear of Dewey's passing. He worked with Rog and myself and ee both remember his strong beliefs and unique humor.
Keep the Faith.
Kim & Rog Hardman
Coworker
December 23, 2021
So sadhe was a great guy!!!
Karla Dickey(Kuper)
Friend
December 23, 2021
Beverly Kay, Bob and Brett,
Rest assured there were some very good people there to meet him. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dana Meyers
Dana Meyers
Friend
December 23, 2021
Bev & family ~ I am so sorry to hear of Duane's passing. He was always such a nice, kind guys. It just seems as those so many guys from the class of 1968 have gone to soon. Hugs to you Bev!!
Colleen Roling Brownworth
Friend
December 23, 2021
