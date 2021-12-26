Duane P. Schommer, Jr.

Duane P. Schommer, Jr., 71, of Hazleton, Iowa, died at Oelwein Health Care in Oelwein, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Bruce Klett officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, December 26, 2021, and for one hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.

