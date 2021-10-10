Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane Louis Wilshusen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Duane Louis Wilshusen

March 25, 1930-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Duane Louis Wilshusen, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born March 25, 1930 in Ft. Dodge, IA, the son of Henry John and Dorothy Clara (Consier) Wilshusen. Duane married Estelle Hauschen Edwards on April 2, 1951, they later divorced. He married Dorothy Sergeant on October 11, 1968. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2006. Duane served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate on the escort carrier, U.S.S. Bairoko. He was Assistant Manager for many years at Quaker Oats Elevator in Emmetsburg, IA.

Duane is survived by his children, Sheryl, Robert & Ronald Wilshusen, all of Waterloo; three step children, Nancy (Larry) Lunde of Evansdale, IA, Andrew Sergeant of Waterloo & Les (Linda) Sergeant of Hudson, IA; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren; his brother, Henry (Sue) Wilshusen, of California, and his sister, Shirley Painter, of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; three brothers, Delbert, Virgil & Richard Wilshusen, and a sister, Ardis Lunn.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with private burial at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Hartman Reserve, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel
Cedar Falls, IA
Nov
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Duane always made the most of his life and lived it well! Celebrate those cherished memories
Shirley, Natalie & family
November 2, 2021
Duane always made the most of his life and lived it well. Celebrate and cherish those memories.
Shirley Painter
Family
November 2, 2021
Henry J Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Henry J Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Henry J Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Henry J Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Missing my brother. A few favorite pics
Henry J Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Henry and Sue Wilshusen
October 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results