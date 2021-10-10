Duane Louis Wilshusen

March 25, 1930-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Duane Louis Wilshusen, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born March 25, 1930 in Ft. Dodge, IA, the son of Henry John and Dorothy Clara (Consier) Wilshusen. Duane married Estelle Hauschen Edwards on April 2, 1951, they later divorced. He married Dorothy Sergeant on October 11, 1968. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2006. Duane served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate on the escort carrier, U.S.S. Bairoko. He was Assistant Manager for many years at Quaker Oats Elevator in Emmetsburg, IA.

Duane is survived by his children, Sheryl, Robert & Ronald Wilshusen, all of Waterloo; three step children, Nancy (Larry) Lunde of Evansdale, IA, Andrew Sergeant of Waterloo & Les (Linda) Sergeant of Hudson, IA; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren; his brother, Henry (Sue) Wilshusen, of California, and his sister, Shirley Painter, of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; three brothers, Delbert, Virgil & Richard Wilshusen, and a sister, Ardis Lunn.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel in Cedar Falls, with private burial at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Hartman Reserve, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com