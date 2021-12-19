Dustin William Mudderman "Mudd"

January 26, 1979-December 10, 2021

Dustin William Mudderman "Mudd" 42, was called to be with his Savior Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born January 26, 1979 to David and Diane Mudderman of Fairbank, Iowa. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he was baptized and then Lord of the Harvest Lutheran Church where he was confirmed. Dustin attended Wapsie Valley Community Schools and continued his education at Iowa Lakes Community College and then Mt. Mercy College. Growing up Dustin worked at the family business

Dustin was united in marriage with Kelli Jo Kramer on August 23, 2003 at St. Mary's Church in Larchwood, Iowa. To this union they were blessed with three children Reagan, Dalton & Rylee. After settling in Lansing, they attended the United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, Dustin worked as an Insurance Agent, Coca-Cola, Napa Auto Parts and Pella Windows. His first love was his family. He was so proud of his children and talked about their accomplishments all the time. He always told us that Kelli was his best friend. Dustin's second love was sports, especially basketball. He was always involved in AAU and Gus Macker tournaments. He loved to coach and ref games. He played basketball all four years of college and as his children were born, he shared that love with them. He worked to teach his children all the techniques and they played constantly. He encouraged athletics and loved to coach his kids and their friends in all sports. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting and NASCAR.

Dustin is survived by his wife Kelli of eighteen years; his children, Reagan (17), Dalton (14), and Rylee (12); his parents; three siblings, Theresa (Kasey) Schmitt, their children, Kael and Kaden, Derik (Jamie) Mudderman, their children, Emmett and Isaac and Autumn (Michael) Clark, their children, Addyson, Mason, and Mya; step grandmother, Bonnie Werning; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Truck and Cheryl Kramer; Kelli's siblings, Kris Kramer and his children Jordyn, Jackson, Kennedy and Reese, Kyle (Kelly) Kramer and their daughter, Karsyn, Kully (Jeni) Kramer and their children, Ridge, Brody, and Greyson, Koury (Laura) Kramer and their children, River, Belah, Rome, and Bronx and Kerri (Jake) Schoening and their children, Cooper and Avery; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Gratus and Gerdena Mudderman, Duane and Ruth Werning; and an uncle, LaVern Mudderman.

Dustin will be deeply missed, but we celebrate his Eternal Life knowing he rests in the arms of Jesus and look forward to meeting with him again one day! All Glory be to our Maker, Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa with Pastor Sedar Shako as the officiant.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.