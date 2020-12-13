Menu
Eddie Lee Poppe
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Eddie Lee Poppe

October 9,1964-December 10, 2020

Eddie Lee Poppe, 56 of Hudson, died Thursday, Dec. 10 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born Oct. 9,1964 in Waterloo, son of Gary Lee and Karen Fliss Poppe. He married Linda T. Weber May 15, 1999 at Holy Family New Melleray, Peosta.

Eddie graduated from Hudson High School. He received two degrees from Hawkeye Community College in Arts and Science and Police Science, and a BA in Automotive and Production from UNI. He worked at TriMark Corporation, New Hampton, for 10 years as a project process engineer before working at John Deere as a product development specialist for the last 10 years.

Survived by: his wife; four children, Natalie, Spencer, Preston and Caitlyn all at home; a sister, Melissa Kay Poppe of Bettendorf; and a brother, William Lee Poppe of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing and just being outdoors. He also was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Eagle Center with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 18 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church in Eagle Center. Face coverings and social distancing is required if attending either the visitation or mass.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel
Eagle Center, IA
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel
Eagle Center, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
I am sorry for your loss. Please hang on to the memories of all the fun things you did as a family.
Lori Platt
December 13, 2020
