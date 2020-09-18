Edith "Edie" Miller

(1947-2020)

Edith "Edie" Miller, 73, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, September 17th at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 11, 1947, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Elmer and Johanna (Conraad) Kampman. She married Ernie Miller on February 4, 2000, in Cedar Falls. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1965, attended Hawkeye Community College and Upper Iowa where she earned her BA in Nursing Home Administration. She worked as a nurse's aide, bookkeeper and truck driver; employed by Boorom Convalescent Home, Harmony House, EPI, and PCI. She was a member of Black Hawk County Button Club and loved to play cards at the Cedar Falls Community Center.

Survived by: her husband; a son, James (Tracie) Stewart of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Khloe Gray of Cedar Falls; and two sisters, Becky Kampman of Waterloo and Judy Kampman of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Richardson Funeral Service. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and also for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.