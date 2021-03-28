Edna "Edie" Madsen

October 15, 1931 - March 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Edna "Edie" Madsen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

She was born October 15, 1931, the second daughter of Grover Cleveland and Ada Mannasmith Crossley in Ottumwa, IA. The family moved to Cedar Falls where she graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1949. On June 25, 1949 she married Arnold "Bud" Madsen at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. They enjoyed almost 72 full years of marriage together.

After her children were grown, she embarked on pursuing her college education beginning in her early 40's . A "non traditional" student at UNI, she graduated with honors and 2 BS degrees in Speech and English. She then taught at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and while teaching also completed a Masters degree in Guidance and Counseling. She continued her professional career at Wartburg College and continued her own studies, ultimately achieving a Doctorate in School Psychology from UNI. She spent her later career years as a consultant school psychologist for what was known as Area 7 Education Agency.

She is survived by her husband Bud; daughter, Kay (Roger) Clayton of Waterloo; son Craig Madsen of Rocky Mt. MO; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Memorial contributions to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.