Edward C. Peters

March 9, 1926-November 4, 2020

WATERLOO – Edward C. "Eddie" Peters, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 4, at the Iowa Veteran's Home, Marshalltown.

He was born March 9, 1926 in Fairbank, son of Charles and Mary Ann Welsh Peters. He married Beverly J. Newton in 1949 in Waterloo. They later divorced. He married Marilynn Brown in 1976 in Nashua. She died in 2019.

Ed graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army. He was employed with Iowa Public Service (MidAmerican Energy) for 39 years, retiring in 1988.Survivors include: his children, David (Diane) Peters of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Chris (Don) Backens of Rapid City, South Dakota, Tony (Jean) Peters of Waterloo and Sue (Bill) Eddy of Waterloo; his step-children, Dave (Teresa) Brown of Crystal, Minnesota, Steve (Debbie) Brown of Waterloo and Kevin (Linda) Brown of Anoka, Minnesota; 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Marilynn; his parents; three brothers, Clifford, Richard and Bernard Peters; three sisters, Genivieve Adkisson, Rita Hamm and Marie Murphy; his step-son, Doug Brown; his daughter, Pamela; and his grandson, Bradley Peters.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank, where full military rites will be conducted by Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post 552 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on South Street. Masks and social distancing are required at the service and visitation.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.