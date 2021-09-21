Edward Johnson

February 5, 1930-September 15, 2021

WATERLOO–Edward Johnson, 91, of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Allen Hospital. Born Feb. 5, 1930 in Waterloo, son of Clyde Johnson Sr. and Ethel Johnson Wright, he married Mildred Louise Ross in Los Angeles, CA; they later divorced. He then married Sallie Francine President Houston in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.

Survived by: two sons, Raymond Johnson of Los Angeles and Antonio Johnson of Denver, CO; a daughter, Anita Clark and a sister, Adrienne Damme, both of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three sons, Richard Johnson, Philip Houston Sr. and Roderick Houston; a daughter, Linda Houston; two brothers, Clyde Johnson Jr. and Leo Johnson; and a sister, Alfreda Lodge.

Services: 11 am Thursday, Sept. 23 at Payne Memorial AME Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories, Garden of Gethsemane section, Lot 273, Space 1 with full military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and the Navy Honor Guard. Visitation: 5-7 pm Wednesday at Sanders Funeral Service. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family