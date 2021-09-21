Menu
Edward Johnson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Edward Johnson

February 5, 1930-September 15, 2021

WATERLOO–Edward Johnson, 91, of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Allen Hospital. Born Feb. 5, 1930 in Waterloo, son of Clyde Johnson Sr. and Ethel Johnson Wright, he married Mildred Louise Ross in Los Angeles, CA; they later divorced. He then married Sallie Francine President Houston in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.

Survived by: two sons, Raymond Johnson of Los Angeles and Antonio Johnson of Denver, CO; a daughter, Anita Clark and a sister, Adrienne Damme, both of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three sons, Richard Johnson, Philip Houston Sr. and Roderick Houston; a daughter, Linda Houston; two brothers, Clyde Johnson Jr. and Leo Johnson; and a sister, Alfreda Lodge.

Services: 11 am Thursday, Sept. 23 at Payne Memorial AME Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories, Garden of Gethsemane section, Lot 273, Space 1 with full military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and the Navy Honor Guard. Visitation: 5-7 pm Wednesday at Sanders Funeral Service. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
IA
Sep
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Payne Memorial AME Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the great honor of having Edward on an Honor Flight traveling to Washington DC. He was such a joy to talk to! He will be missed by many...
Linda Bergmann
Other
September 23, 2021
May God give you the strength you need at this time of sorrow
Lola Todd
Other
September 22, 2021
I met Edward at Allen Hospital when he was Volunteering. SO HAPPY our paths crossed. He ALWAYS put a smile on my face. I was blessed to be able to call him ( his daughter gave me his #) and I was able to see him and let him know I was taking a trip to San Antonio(which Im still here and will miss the Servicehis son from Colorado was there one day when I spoke to him.) Edward I did and will wear my sun screen like you told me to. You WILL BE MISSED
Lori Delagardelle
Friend
September 22, 2021
My condolences to the family of Mr. Johnson. May God comfort you during your time of bereavement.
Cynthia Smith-Balark
September 21, 2021
We both work at Allen Hospital, and we enjoyed seeing Eddie volunteering. He was such a joy and always had a smile. He always brightened my day. He will be greatly missed. God's blessings.
Joy and Kenny Clark
Work
September 21, 2021
