Edward W. Kemp
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Edward W. Kemp

November 27, 1943-November 11, 2020

Died November 11th, 2020 due to Covid-19.

He was born November 27th, 1943 to Joseph and Sue (Quinn) Kemp. He served in the USAF and retired from John Deere after 33 yrs, He served as Past National Commander of the Amvets and past President of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

He is survived by his children Tess (Kevin) Lee, Scott (Christy), Brian Kemp and Debbie (Jason) Cox all of Louisiana, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Step Children, Brett, Renae and Natalie. five Sisters, one Brother, a Sister in Law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Nancy, two Sisters, one brother.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at at later date. Memorials will be sent to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Our condolences to the Kemp family. A great leader for the AMVETS organization and had big concerns to protect his fellow veterans. Rest In Peace Edward. You loved your AMVETS family ❤
Harold Chapman
Military
December 26, 2020
With total condolences to the Kemp family and friends He will be missed by his family and friends and through out the AMVETS family RIP
James Spreng
December 26, 2020
You will be missed Ed. Rest in piece
Barry Remington
December 21, 2020
RIP Commander. Condolences to the family.
PNC Gary Fry
December 21, 2020
Condolences from Nat'l 4th District Commander. Ed will be missed as he would talk to anyone.
Richard VanNatta Nat'l 4th District Commander
December 21, 2020
I served as Iowa's AMVETS Department Commander durings Ed's time as National Commander and we traveled together many times. Proud to know him and be a friend. Many blessings to the family and I will hold our memories together in my heart. RIP PNC Ed.
TED LANSKE
December 20, 2020
