Edwin E. Smith

Ed E. Smith

March 13, 1947-October 18, 2020

Ed E. Smith, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 18, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 13, 1947, in Waterloo, to Earl and Grace Walker Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Ed worked for many years at Hinson Mfg. He was bus driver for Waterloo Community School District and also Exceptional Persons. Later, he drove truck for Cessford Construction. He married Ruth Boehmer in 1974 and they divorced. He married Margaret (Marsh) Lundgren in Cedar Falls.

Ed is survived by his wife, Maggie; 3 sons, Andy (Letitia) Shane‚ Omaha‚ Neb., Zac Boehmer‚ Waterloo, Troy Smith‚ Evansdale; 3 daughters, JoAnn (Arturo) Lopez‚ Waterloo, Samantha (Joe) Derifeld‚ Adel and Alison (Shane) Weaver‚ Clarksville; 21 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Vernon Locke‚ Evansdale; several nieces, nephews, and close family friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Marilyn Locke, Barb Strelow, and Shirley Smith in infancy; and 3 brothers, Duane and Delmer Smith, and Richard Smith in infancy.

Services: 11:00 AM, Friday, October 23, at Locke Funeral Home; visitation from 9:30 a.m. until services. Burial at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials to the family. visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more info.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
