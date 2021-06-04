Edwin Sadler

August 22, 1942-June 3, 2021

FAIRBANK-Ed Sadler, age 78, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home. He was born August 22, 1942 in Waterloo the son of Leonard and Mary (Fettkether) Sadler. Ed married Donna Reiter April 23, 1966 in Waterloo. He grew up in rural Dunkerton and attended Dunkerton Community Schools. Ed first worked at Shirey's Concrete and from there he worked at John Deere for 27 years until his retirement in 1992. While working at John Deere, he also farmed in rural Fairbank both row crops and livestock. Ed was a lifelong farmer for all of fifty years and truly enjoyed everything to do with farming whether it be putting the crops in or harvesting them as well as taking care of the livestock. He also enjoyed his weekly trips to the Waverly Sale Barn even if he wasn't buying or selling anything. Over the years, he collected many John Deere two cylinder tractors that he loved restoring and tinkering with in his shop. Ed enjoyed being with family and friends, especially playing cards and marble games. Most of all Ed was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and truly loved the time spent with all of them. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna, his son Steve (Angie) Sadler, two daughters; Sharon (Mike) Buss and Susan Sadler all of Denver, four grandchildren; Bethany Sadler, Breanna Sadler, Hunter Buss and Sydney Buss, three brothers; Harold Sadler, Melvin (Theresa) Sadler, Gerald (Elaine) Sadler, three sisters; Rita (George) Schmitz, Judy Starbeck and Donna Nelson, his-in-laws; Thres Sadler, Lavonne & Kenny Fischer, Ruth & Marvin Taylor, Mary & Paul Speer along with many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son; Timothy, five brothers; Dean, Raymond, Irving, Garold and Alvin, one sister; Mary Sadler, his in-laws; George Schmitz, Don Nelson, Paul & Linda Reiter and Gene Reiter.

Rosary: 3:45 pm and Visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Monday June 7, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with lunch following at the Parish Center.

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery

Memorials: may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church or to the Oran or Fairbank Fire Department.

