Eileen Marie (Brandhorst) McKenna

March 9, 1951 - December 9, 2020

HUDSON – Eileen Marie (Brandhorst) McKenna 69, of Hudson died December 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 9, 1951, in Cedar Falls to Edward and Alice (Gutknecht) Brandhorst. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. After graduation, she worked for Hudson Veterinary Clinic. On April 12, 1975, she married Joseph McKenna at St. Mary Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. After her marriage she became a farm wife and mother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joe, her children, Nathan (Jen) McKenna of Hudson, Lisa (Clint) DeBuhr of New Hartford, and Jason "Ace" (Kimberly) McKenna of LaPorte City. Seven grandchildren Mikayla, Madison, and Macey McKenna, Tate and Tanner DeBuhr, and Erika and Jared McKenna. Her sister Kathy (Robert) Yuska of Hudson. Mother-in-law Patty McKenna of Waterloo. Brothers and sisters-in-law Lois Schmitt of Vinton, Evie and Cleo Schmit of Jesup, Shirley and Mike Roth of Fort Meyers, Florida, Dick and Colette McKenna of Vinton, Dann Krafka of Solon, Gary and Teresa McKenna of Vinton, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and "soul sister" of 55 years, Kathy "T" Halupnick of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Robert McKenna, sister and brother-in-law Bill and Earlene McKenna, brother-in-laws Ron Schmitt and Don Selken, and sister-in-law Peggy Krafka.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4-8 pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church 10:30 a.m. -Saturday, December 12th. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family asks to please observe masking and social distancing guidelines, if able. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

"My husband was the love of my life. My greatest accomplishments and sources of joy were my children and grandchildren. I counted my many friends as additional blessings in my life." – Eileen M. McKenna.