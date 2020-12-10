Menu
Eileen Marie McKenna
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Hudson High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Eileen Marie (Brandhorst) McKenna

March 9, 1951 - December 9, 2020

HUDSON – Eileen Marie (Brandhorst) McKenna 69, of Hudson died December 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 9, 1951, in Cedar Falls to Edward and Alice (Gutknecht) Brandhorst. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. After graduation, she worked for Hudson Veterinary Clinic. On April 12, 1975, she married Joseph McKenna at St. Mary Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. After her marriage she became a farm wife and mother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joe, her children, Nathan (Jen) McKenna of Hudson, Lisa (Clint) DeBuhr of New Hartford, and Jason "Ace" (Kimberly) McKenna of LaPorte City. Seven grandchildren Mikayla, Madison, and Macey McKenna, Tate and Tanner DeBuhr, and Erika and Jared McKenna. Her sister Kathy (Robert) Yuska of Hudson. Mother-in-law Patty McKenna of Waterloo. Brothers and sisters-in-law Lois Schmitt of Vinton, Evie and Cleo Schmit of Jesup, Shirley and Mike Roth of Fort Meyers, Florida, Dick and Colette McKenna of Vinton, Dann Krafka of Solon, Gary and Teresa McKenna of Vinton, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and "soul sister" of 55 years, Kathy "T" Halupnick of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Robert McKenna, sister and brother-in-law Bill and Earlene McKenna, brother-in-laws Ron Schmitt and Don Selken, and sister-in-law Peggy Krafka.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4-8 pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church 10:30 a.m. -Saturday, December 12th. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family asks to please observe masking and social distancing guidelines, if able. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

"My husband was the love of my life. My greatest accomplishments and sources of joy were my children and grandchildren. I counted my many friends as additional blessings in my life." – Eileen M. McKenna.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Eagle Center, IA
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Eagle Center, IA
White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a joy getting to know Eileen and to hear and see how much she loved her life, her husband and her family. She was a joy on earth and heaven surely is a brighter place with her presence. Hugs to Joe! You loved her the best!
Curt and Patty Bohnstengel
December 10, 2020
Chad Brandhorst
December 10, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathy is with you at this time. Words are at a loss.
John Uhlemberg
December 10, 2020
On behalf of the Werner family, our deepest sympathies.
Mary Bernabe
December 10, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Eileen will be deeply missed. Such a good friend.
Jim and Joyce lorenzen
December 10, 2020
I grew up with Eileen in our church, Zion Lutheran. We were in the crying room together as infants and stayed in same group until graduation. There was just 4 of us in our Sunday school group. I have such great memories of our times together, especially Confirmation and Luther League. I´m so sorry for you loss. May our faithful Lord give you comfort
Dianne WELDON (Luders)
December 10, 2020
I am not sure you could ever come across anyone as sweet and kind as Eileen. She will be missed. My condolences to the family.
Anita Rousselow
December 10, 2020
