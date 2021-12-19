Elaine Sarah Dolan

March 29, 1928-December 14, 2021

Elaine Sarah Dolan passed away on December 14, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born on March 29, 1928 in St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA to Franklin R. Robinson Sr., and Edna Augusta (Sweeter) Robinson. Elaine lived in Waterloo all her life. She married Robert D. Morgan on October 7, 1945. He passed after 22 years of marriage in 1966. She married Tom Dolan on May 14, 1967. He passed away in 2004; they had no children.

Elaine worked as a cook for several restaurants then took training to be a CNA; working at Windsor Care and then went to the country home and worked with the handicapped children. She graduated in 1979 from Hawkeye Learning Center and retired from work in 1991. Elaine was a member of the Eagles Club. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, making blankets, making and baking cakes, jigsaw puzzles, fishing, and Root-Beer floats.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Francis) Meyer; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a lot of great, great grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Morgan from first marriage, and Tom Dolan from second marriage; 2 daughters, Kay Rundel and Peggy Bowers, and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorials can be directed to the family. A visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM; with a service on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott and Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com