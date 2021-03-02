Menu
Elaine Fay Eckhoff
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Elaine Fay Eckhoff

January 26, 1935-February 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Elaine Fay Eckhoff, 86, of Britt, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt. She was born January 26, 1935 in Titonka the daughter of John and Helen Boekelman Meyer. She was a 1952 graduate of Britt High School.

She married James C. Eckhoff on February 25, 1962 in Mason City; he preceded her in death on May 26, 2017.

Elaine worked as a secretary for Cedar Falls Utilities for 9 1/2 years, retiring in September of 1991.

Survived by: two sisters, Luella (Bob) Lappe of Lake Mills, Michelle (Claude) Bilsborough of Titonka; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Meyer of Algona, Rose Beier of Waterloo; nieces and nephews and two special great-nephews, Silas and Elliot.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a sister, Gladys (Joe) Herman; a brother, Arnie Meyer; a niece, Janel Cook; and a nephew, Steve Herman.

Graveside Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Nashua, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.