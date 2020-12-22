Menu
Elaine D. Hyke
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Funeral Home
404 N Elm Street
Cresco, IA

Elaine D. Hyke

January 26, 1940-December 19, 2020

Elaine D. Hyke, age 80, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center, Iowa.

A Graveside service will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Protivin, Iowa, on Monday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Jim Zajicek officiating. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Elaine Doris Samec was born January 26, 1940, daughter of Edward and Clara (Hosek) Samec, in Lourdes, Iowa. On June 20, 1964, Elaine married Leon Hyke at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes. Elaine enjoyed baking bread, rolls, pie, and cookies for her family. Her pride and joy was her 5 grandchildren. She loved her time spent babysitting them and hearing about their lives.

Elaine is survived by her daughter Shelly (Todd) Hansen of Holland, IA; son Doug (Vicki) Hyke of Evansdale, IA; 5 grandchildren Nick Hansen of Dubuque, IA, Kayla (Randy) Wickman of Readlyn, IA, Alexis (Tracy) Harmon of Ames, IA, Madison (Brody Berinodis) Hyke of Evansdale, IA, and Jessica Hyke; and one great grandchild due in February.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Clara Samec, and her husband Leon on April 29, 2008.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
